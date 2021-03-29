Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 177 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $144.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $144.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

