Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,944 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,876 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $67.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

