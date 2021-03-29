Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

LVS stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

