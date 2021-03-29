Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.81.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

