Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

Get Aviva alerts:

LON:AV traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 401.20 ($5.24). 9,072,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22). The company has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,285 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,169.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.