BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars.

