B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 84.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

BGS stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

