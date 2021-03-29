Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BIOAF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 34,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

