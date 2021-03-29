BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

