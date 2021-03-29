BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

