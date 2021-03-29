Bitblocks Price Up 61.9% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $4,429.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.56 or 1.00111083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00086743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 261,339,874 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.