Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Hits $94.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 105% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $56,673.98 and $94.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 283.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

