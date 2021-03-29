Bitcoin Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.71 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $35.07 or 0.00060515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $614.21 million and approximately $65.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00261904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00091625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

