Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.24. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at C$261,328.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

