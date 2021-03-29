Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLKLF stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

