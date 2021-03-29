BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the February 28th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

