BlackRock Inc. Acquires 46,089 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

