BlackRock Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BXC opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

