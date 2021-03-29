BlackRock Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.62% of California BanCorp worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

