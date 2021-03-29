BlackRock Inc. Invests $5.42 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $27.98 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.