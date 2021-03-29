BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,857 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.99% of First Savings Financial Group worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

