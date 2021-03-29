BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,278 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.08% of Willis Lease Finance worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $407,936.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,442.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $551,705. Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

WLFC opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.