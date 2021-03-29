BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.