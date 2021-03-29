Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $3.97 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $74,435.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00006876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009468 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,586,263 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

