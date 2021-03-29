bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $33.02. 65,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

