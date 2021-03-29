bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

