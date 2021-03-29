BMO Capital Markets Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Market Perform

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

