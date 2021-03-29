BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $30.71 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

