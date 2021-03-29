Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 192.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $38,141.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

