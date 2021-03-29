Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

