Boolberry Trading 90.6% Lower Over Last Week (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 90.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $122,472.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boolberry has traded down 90.6% against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00409425 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

