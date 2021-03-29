Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Update

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BOALY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.68. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530. Boral has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

About Boral

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

