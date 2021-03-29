BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

