BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $488.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.84 or 0.00464462 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

