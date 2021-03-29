Boyd Group Services’ (BYDGF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.25.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

