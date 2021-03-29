Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$250.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$239.00 to C$250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$225.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$215.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

