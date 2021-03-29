Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 0.5% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,112. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 527.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

