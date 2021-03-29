Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.81 ($79.77).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €72.48 ($85.27) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.24. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

