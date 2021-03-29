Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.85. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

