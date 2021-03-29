British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

