Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the highest is $4.37 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,394 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.