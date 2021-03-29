Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.99 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 17.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSE WCC traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $83.99. 17,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,257. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

