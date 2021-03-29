Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $96.67

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

CNMD traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 268,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $131.02.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

