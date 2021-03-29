Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT at $13.45

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 91,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

