Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $28.75

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 523,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $972.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

