Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $290.00

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.09. 12,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,758. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.