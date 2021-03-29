Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.