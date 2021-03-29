Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

NYSE APD opened at $287.22 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $185.25 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average is $278.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.