Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,922 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

