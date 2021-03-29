Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

